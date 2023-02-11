TTD signs MoU with Gillette India Private Ltd for supply of one crore blades for use at Kalyanakatta

February 11, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gillette India Private Ltd for supply of one crore stainless steel double edged full blades for a period of one year ending this November 15.

The 7 ‘O’ clock brand blades are used by barbers (hair dressers) at the TTD’s Kalyanakatta, where the devotees get their heads tonsured in fulfilment of their prayers.

According to rough estimates, more than one-third of the visiting devotees, including women, get their heads tonsured during their pilgrimage.

To encourage competition and secure a competitive price, though the TTD has invited samples from other reputed brands like Supermax Personal Private Ltd and Laser shaving products, the authorities of Kalyanakatta have asserted that they lagged behind in performance and thickness.

While one full blade is used for each pilgrim, it has become difficult to tonsure the head, moustache and thick beards of devotees with it.

The barbers, on their part, represented that they have got habituated using 7 ‘O’ clock blades for the past several years, which they say excelled in sharpness, flexibility and thickness.

They have also asserted that there are no complaints and that the devotees sounded comfortable with the usage of the Gillette brand blades during tonsuring.

Further boosting the spirits of the temple administration, the committee, which was constituted with senior officials like Chief Accounts Officer, Deputy EO (Kalyanakatta), Deputy EO (WH), V&SO (Tirumala) and GM (P), was also successful in procuring the blades at much discounted price of ₹1.60 each against the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of ₹3 by negotiating with the top executives of the company.