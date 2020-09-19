TTD should not invest in govt. bonds: BJP

19 September 2020 23:49 IST

The BJP Sate official spokesperson, G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, has demanded that the TTD refrain from investing its funds in government bonds.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr. Reddy wondered, “Investing funds in government bonds may fetch more interest but how far is it proper on the part of the management which solely thrives on the contributions made by the devotees to think on the lines of profit and loss?”

The town is a spiritual centre and not a money making enterprise and hence the TTD should withdraw the proposals if any, he said.

People belonging to alien faiths should comply with the long-standing procedure of signing the declaration that they have faith in the presiding deity and that it was not proper to change the stipulations to suit any individuals.