TTD sets up oxygen plant at BIRRD

The TTD has set up a 13 kl oxygen plant at the Balaji Institute of Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) hospital in Tirupati.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who also holds full additional charge as the director of the institution, has also arranged for 300 beds equipped with oxygen supply at the hospital. In view of the surging cases in the district, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy had earlier announced to extend COVID treatment at the hospital.