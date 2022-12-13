TTD sets January deadline for completion of Srinivasa Setu elevated corridor project in Tirupati

December 13, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Tuesday asked the agencies executing the Srinivasa Setu elevated corridor project to expedite the works and ensure its completion by the end of January 2023. The project is jointly funded by the TTD and the Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL).

The 6 km-long elevated corridor project connects Tiruchanur and Kapila Theertham and will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the temple town once completed.

At a review meeting here on Tuesday with Joint Executive Officers Sada Bhargavi and V. Veerabrahmam and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Mr. Dharma Reddy said that 85% of the work pertaining to the project had been completed, and wanted the 60-metre-long steel girder installation for the third phase readied before January 31. The team discussed pending works such as deck slab and exit roads at Ramanuja Circle towards MS Subbulakshmi Circle, Renigunta Road and Tiruchanur road and also the drain sluices and pavement for pedestrians abutting the road.

Mr. Dharma Reddy directed Ranga Swamy, manager of AFCONS, the company executing the project, to deploy additional workforce if needed to speed up the project in order to ensure its completion by the deadline.

TTD Financial Adviser and Chief Accounts Officer O. Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, MCT Superintending Engineer T. Mohan and TSCCL General Manager V. Chandramouli also attended the review meeting.