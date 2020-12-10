TTD seeks Central statusfor its Vedic university

TIRUPATI

10 December 2020 09:42 IST

Subba Reddy for increase in quota for Telugu, Tamil, Sanskrit courses at Delhi college

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) management has appealed to the Union Government to accord central status to Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU), run by it in Tirupati.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who called on Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal in New Delhi on Wednesday, recalled that the TTD had established the varsity in 2006 with the aim of preserving and propagating Vedic studies for the benefit of future generations.

Apart from establishing Veda Pathasalas, the TTD was providing financial support to over 80 such institutions across the country.

Advertising

Advertising

What it offers

“The varsity is running courses from degree to doctorate level in Vedic sciences,” he observed.

SVVU is already recognised by UGC as a State university under 2F category and Mr. Subba Reddy wanted recognition under the category 12B for the 14-year-old university, akin to the one sanctioned to three Sanskrit universities in the country. Similarly, he also sought increase in quota for Telugu, Tamil and Sanskrit courses offered at the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara College at New Delhi, the foundation for which was laid by the then Vice-President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The institute awaits the rise in quota, which has been pending with Delhi University(DU) since 2016.