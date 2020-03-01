TTD sanctions grant of ₹100 crore to SVIMS

The TTD, as never before, has sanctioned a grant of ₹100 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), acknowledging its pivotal role in catering to the needs of the people of the backward Rayalseema districts.

Informing this to the media here on Saturday, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said the TTD Board, during its maiden budget meeting, also approved a grant of ₹55 crore collectively to the Balaji Institute of Research and Rehabilitation for Disabled (BIRRD) hospital, SSSN Trust, and Sravanam projects.

Of this, ₹8.5 crore would be spent on creating better amenities to the patients at the BIRRD hospital and construction of new operation theatres.

Other projects

It was also resolved to take up construction of a new building for the benefit of students studying in S.V. Deaf and Dumb School (₹34 crore); a hostel for the training institute of special children at SV Zoo park (₹14 crore); widening works relating to Alipiri and Cherlopalli road (₹16 crore) and construction of a temple of Goddess Padmavati at Chennai (₹3.92 crore).

A cyber security wing would be set up with the technical support of Bengaluru-based Infosys to efficiently deal with reports being circulated on various social media platforms against the TTD.

The board also resolved to waive off the toll collected from the two- wheelers at its Alipiri checking point and, at the same time, enforce a uniform fee of ₹50 and ₹200 for light motor and heavy vehicles.

In reply to a question, Mr. Reddy said the management was awaiting a report from the MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail with regard to the feasibility of setting up a light metro rail between Tirumala and Tirupati.