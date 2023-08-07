TTD sanctions engineering works worth ₹175 crore

August 07, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board of trustees headed by Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Monday sanctioned various developmental works worth ₹175 crore and also gave nod for the release of the final instalment of ₹118.83 crore for the completion of the Srinivasa Setu flyover in Tirupati.

Briefing the deliberations of the meeting, Mr. Reddy said that ₹75.86 crore was sanctioned for the purchase of advanced equipment for Sri Padmavati Childrens’ Hospital coming up adjacent to the SVRR Hospital in Tirupati and ₹24 crore for the construction of protection walls along both the Tirumala ghat roads.

Towards the construction of additional floors at SV Ayurvedic Hospital, ₹14.10 crore has been sanctioned and ₹3 crore was sanctioned for the construction of two more floors at the girls’ hostel block and ₹11 crore for the construction of boys’ hostel of SV College of Music and Dance, he said.

While ₹9.85 crore was sanctioned for SV Nadaswaram School, ₹5 crore was sanctioned for the developmental works in SV Vedic University.

The TTD also sanctioned ₹4 crore for laying shelter for the benefit of the trekking pilgrims from Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple to Mokallamitta Parvatam and ₹4.50 crore for the procurement of advanced machinery for making anna prasadams and ₹4.25 crore for setting up a ghee plant in SV Gosala, Mr. Subba Reddy said..

The board also resolved to construct a massive queue complex for the pilgrims in Tiruchanoor at a cost of ₹23.50 crore.

The board also resolved to extend the term of Veteran Annamacharya project artist Dr. Garimella Balakrishna prasad as the asthana vidwan of TTD.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the abolition of the lucrative L1, L2 and L3 categorisation of the VIP break darshan tickets system that flourished during the TDP regime, the elimination of middlemen and touts, and the change in the timing of break darshan which contributed to the reduction of waiting time of the common pilgrims were some of the decisions made during his four-year tenure that gave him satisfaction.

