TTD sanctions ₹53.62 crore to SPW Medical College

April 15, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The TTD on Saturday sanctioned ₹53.62 crore to set up isolation wards for tuberculosis, chest and skin infections at its Sri Padmavati Womens’ Medical College in Tirupati.

The decision was taken at a meeting of TTD board of trustees chaired by TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.

Mr. Subba Reddy and TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said the board also resolved to constitute a three-member committee, comprising Chevireddy Bhasksar Reddy, Sanath Kumar and Vemireddy Prashanti, to negotiate with Rythu Saadhikara Samstha (RySS) and Markfed to fix prices for the purchase of over twelve varieties of organic products used in the temple kitchen.

The board, which sanctioned ₹18 crore to construct new warehouses and ₹14 crore for a cold storage facility at Alipiri in Tirupati, also decided to undertake modernisation works at Tataya Gunta Gangamma temple in Tirupati at ₹3.12 crore and developmental works at its Sri Venkateswara college in New Delhi at ₹4 crore.

The board also gave its nod to fill regular academic vacancies at all its educational institutions and retain those already on contract basis. They also decided to complete the prestigious multi-crore Srinivasa Sethu flyover in Tirupati by June 15th.

Efforts are also on to retrieve the ₹3.19 crore that the TTD had paid to the Ministry of Home Affairs as fine for nonrenewal of its registration to accept foreign contributions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Mr. Subba Reddy also said the board sanctioned ₹4.32 crore to protect and raise civets at a secure shelter at S.V. Zoological park in Tirupati. The glandular secretions of the animal is used in the weekly abhishekam of the deity at the Tirumala temple.

