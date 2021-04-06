TTD sacks three top SVBC officials

The TTD issued orders terminating the services of three top executives working in Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) with immediate effect in the porn link episode that shook the management last year.

The terminated employees are: Editor G. Krishna Rao, and senior managers K. Somasekhar and M.S.S. Muralikrishna.

It was during November last that an office subordinate Anand Krishnan working in the Satamanam Bhavati department had shared the link of a porn site to a devotee Mr. Venkata Krishna instead of religious content causing widespread outrage among the devout.

Based on the complaint of the devotee, the TTD had immediately sacked the employee and ordered an in-depth inquiry by vigilance authorities.

The termination of the three top employees is a fallout of the report submitted by the vigilance officials who held them responsible for grave misconduct and gross negligence of duty.

The inquiry report also mentioned that the accused watched malicious websites during official hours and that the explanation submitted by them did not hold any merit.