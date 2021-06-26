TTD-run TV channel gets ₹2 crore donation

Tirumala:

26 June 2021 13:47 IST

The TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) on Saturday received ₹2 crore in the form of donations.

This is considered as the highest volume of donation received by the channel in a single day.

While the representatives of Indian Minerals and Granite Company gifted a demand draft for ₹1 crore to TTD, the Pattabhi Agro Food Private limited donated another draft for ₹1 crore.

