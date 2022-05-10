TTD-run Sri Padmavati Degree and PG College in Tirupati bags NAAC A+ grade

The TTD-run Sri Padmavati Degree and PG College has received A+ grade from the University Grants Commission(UGC)’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council(NAAC). This is the first all-women college in the State to bag the coveted status. A peer team from NAAC, escorted by the Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi, Devasthanams Educational Officer C. Govindarajan and principal K. Mahadevamma, had visited the college last week to inspect the facilities. Former TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy attributed the achievements to the collective efforts of the teaching and non-teaching staff and expected the admissions to rise with the NAAC grade. Meanwhile, the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Degree College in New Delhi also got A+ grade from the NAAC.