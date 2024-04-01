TTD-run SPCHC gears up for its 13th heart transplant

April 01, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre (SPCHC) is gearing up for another heart transplant surgery. Arrangements are underway to ship the heart extracted from a brain-dead patient in Visakhapatnam through the green channel at 11.00 p.m. on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked authorities at both ends to adopt all precautionary steps to ensure a successful operation. This will be the 13th heart transplant surgery being performed at the hospital in the past one year.

