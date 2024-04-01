GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD-run SPCHC gears up for its 13th heart transplant

April 01, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)-run Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre (SPCHC) is gearing up for another heart transplant surgery. Arrangements are underway to ship the heart extracted from a brain-dead patient in Visakhapatnam through the green channel at 11.00 p.m. on Monday.  

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked authorities at both ends to adopt all precautionary steps to ensure a successful operation. This will be the 13th heart transplant surgery being performed at the hospital in the past one year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.