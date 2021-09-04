TTD-run colleges get ISO certification

The educational institutions under the umbrella of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have secured the prestigious ISO-9001 certification.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawaha Reddy presented the certificates to the principals of Sri Venkateswara Arts College, Sri Padmavati Degree & PG College and Sri Govindaraja Swami Arts College on Friday.

The recognition was given for the measures adopted by the institutions in quality management system (ISO 9001), environmental management system (ISO-14001), energy management standard (ISO-50001) and workplace safety measures.

HyM International Certification Private Limited Managing Director Alapati Sivaiah and Director Maoulika appreciated the cleanliness, handling of garbage and implementation of COVIDD-19 protocols in the TTD institutions. The firm had processed the certifications for the institutions.

Appreciating principals Narayanamma, Maha Devamma and Venugopal Reddy for maintenance of academic standards, environment protection and effective documentation of records, Mr. Jawahar Reddy acknowledged the continuous efforts of TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and Educational Officer C. Govindarajan in improving the standards.