TTD rules out hike in daily quota of Tirumala darshan tickets

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Saturday ruled out any increase in the number of pilgrims allowed per day for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple. Currently, about 12,000 pilgrims are allowed to have darshan every day.

Addressing the media after presiding over an emergency meeting of the board of trustees to discuss the COVID-19 scenario, Mr. Reddy said the safety of pilgrims was on the top of the TTD’s agenda. The fact that no devotee had so far tested positive for coronavirus after returning home from Tirumala indicated the strict adherence by the temple administration to the health advisories, he said.

Extolling the services of frontline workers, he said the board had resolved to test all its employees, particularly those working at Tirumala, in the backdrop of 17 of its staff testing positive. Introduction of a two-week shift for those working at Tirumala instead of the current one-week shift system was being considered. Single-use gloves would be provided to the barbers at Kalyanakatta in addition to half-body PPE kits.

Online Kalyanotsavam

Following requests, the board had resolved to explore the feasibility of allowing devotees to take part online in the Kalyanotsavam. This arrangement, however, was not possible for other sevas, he said.

The board resolved to end the practice of allotting vacant sites to private parties for construction of guest houses at Tirumala on nomination basis. Instead, it would go for online bidding system as per the wish of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who was keen on ensuring transparency in the administration, he said.

Karnataka issue

Resolving a 15-year-old issue, it was decided to permit the Karnataka State Charities to construct a guest house in the land leased out to it. Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Karnataka counterpart B.S. Yediyurappa were likely to take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony in about a month, the trust board chief added.