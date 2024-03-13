TTD resumes Srivani darshan ticket counter at Tirupati airport

March 13, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) resumed the Srivani ticket counter at Tirupati airport from Wednesday, to facilitate flyers arriving for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

The counter was opened at the airport a year ago and about hundred Srivani tickets were made available to tourists on arrival daily. However, the counter was abruptly closed at the airport citing lack of permissions and was shifted to the Gokulam guest house in Tirumala.

Now, with TTD complying with all formalities, authorities gave their nod for the resumption of the ticket dispensing counter within airport premises.

