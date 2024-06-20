ADVERTISEMENT

TTD resumes scanning of Divya Darshan tokens on Srivari Mettu footpath

Published - June 20, 2024 07:47 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Devotees taking this footpath route to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara will be allowed darshan only after their tokens are scanned, say officials

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Pilgrims trekking a footpath leading to the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on June 20 (Thursday) resumed the scanning of Divya Darshan tokens on the Srivari Mettu footpath, leading to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.  

The tokens will be scanned at the 1,200th step on the footpath and those who get their darshan tokens scanned alone will be allowed darshan of the deity, said the officials. 

The decision comes after a marathon inspection of the footpath route by TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao.  

In the aftermath of the increased instances of incursions of wild animals along the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu trekking routes, the TTD had relaxed the restrictions, providing a kind of relief to the devotees. 

Highly placed sources who wished not to be named said that the relaxation of the restrictions came as a blessing in disguise to the jeep drivers who collected exorbitant money from pilgrims on the pretext of facilitating them an assured darshan. 

The TTD issues around 6,000 tokens daily at the Srivari Mettu pathway. The jeep drivers were fleecing pilgrims by fetching them tickets by working hand-in-glove with the counter staff. 

In an attempt to curb the malpractice and facilitate darshan to more pilgrims, the TTD management decided to resume scanning of Divya Darshan tokens on the Srivari Mettu footpath. However, the TTD is yet to take a call on scanning the tokens on the Alipiri footpath.

