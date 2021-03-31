TTD restricts Sarva Darshan tokens to 15,000 per day

Tirumala

31 March 2021 00:56 IST

Decision on permitting devotees to take part in Arjitha Sevas soon

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday resolved to reduce the issuing of Sarva Darshan tokens from the present 22,000 to 15,000 a day, in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh and its neighbouring States.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy told the media here that the decision taken in the larger interest of the devotees would come into force from Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Likewise, a decision with regard to the reduction of ₹300 special entry darshan tokens and permitting devotees to take part in Arjitha Sevas at the Lord Venkateswara temple would be taken shortly, if the infection count continues to rise.

The TTD has recently declared to permit devotees to take part in Arjitha Sevas from Ugadi festival. Making it clear that the health of pilgrims is paramount to the TTD, Mr. Dharma Reddy appealed to the devotees to wear face masks without fail while entering into the temple, Vaikuntam complex, free meals complex, Kalyanakatta and other vital areas where congregation is supposedly to be large.

Besides maintaining social distance, he urged the devotees to periodically use the sanitisers made available at all the vital points in the temple town.

Thermal scanning

The TTD, as a precautionary measure, has also made thermal screening devices available at the cottage allotment counters and Annadanam complex, said the Additional Executive Officer .