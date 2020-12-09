TTD rest houses can be booked from Dec. 15

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will begin allotment of its rest houses to pilgrims from December 15.

The TTD’s major pilgrim accommodation complexes such as Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam and Madhavam served as COVID care centres after they were handed over to the district administration during the pandemic. Allotment remained suspended during that period. The TTD got back control of the complexes after COVID cases came down.

The online quota booking will be enabled on December 10 at www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.