TTD resolves to strengthen surveillance on the footpath leading to Tirumala

August 12, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on August 12 (Saturday) resolved to install about 500 CCTV cameras along the stretch between Galigopuram and Narasimha Swamy temple on the footpath leading to Tirumala.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of a wild animal mauling to death six-year-old Lakshita on August 11.

Briefing the media after a high-level meeting with the officials of the Forest, Police and Vigilance departments, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said, “Henceforth, security personnel will be deployed along the footpath at all vulnerable points for better surveillance.”

Changes likely in trekking timings

The TTD was also toying with the idea of bringing in changes in the trekking timings. Initially, it was proposed to allow the devotees to trek up to 2 p.m. along the Alipiri route and 3 p.m. on the Srivari Mettu footpath so that they could safely reach Tirumala before dark.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Mr. Dharma Reddy appealed to the parents trekking with their children to take additional precautions and move in groups.

Ex gratia announced

Meanwhile, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased girl.

While the TTD would release ₹5 lakh, an equal amount would be contributed by the Forest Department, he said, and maintained that the management would not compromise on safeguarding the lives of the pilgrims.

Earlier, he visited the spot where the badly mutilated body of the girl was found.

