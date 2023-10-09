TTD resolves to spend 1% of its annual budget on development of Tirupati town

October 09, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board on Monday resolved to spend 1% of its annual budget for the development of Tirupati town.

The board focussed its attention on taking up various developmental activities at Tirumala and Tirupati that would serve the pilgrim cause.

Briefing about the deliberations, TTD chairman B. Karunakar Reddy said the board gave its nod for the construction of an over-roof shelter (for the benefit of trekking devotees) from Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple to Mokallamitta on the Alipiri-Tirumala footpath route at a cost of ₹2.81 crore.

It resolved to connect Akasaganga Road to Outer Ring Road (ORR) and convert it into a four-lane road by investing ₹40 crore. It has decided to take up the construction of footpath, drains, street lights and signboard from Varahaswamy rest house to ORR and convert it into a four-lane road at a cost of ₹10.80 crore.

Besides, it also approved tenders for the construction of permanent queue lines along the ORR till Gogarbham dam at a cost of ₹18 crore.

The board also accorded an administrative sanction for ₹25 crore for the expansion of the road from Cherlopalli to Srinivasa Mangapuram into a four-lane road in Tirupati, approved tenders for ₹2.37 crore for the expansion of the subway from RTC bus station to Srinivasam complex, constitute a committee with IIT experts to check the longevity of ancient temples and their gopurams (towers) under its fold and develop parking lots in a sprawling 11.34 acres in the vicinity of Alipiri.

The board also sanctioned ₹2.63 crore for the implementation of mid-day meals that would benefit 3,259 students studying in various educational institutions (under its fold) from the academic year 2023-24.

The salaries of over 4,700 health workers affiliated to the Health Department will be enhanced from the existing ₹12,000 to ₹17,000. An annual hike of 3% will be provided to the employees working in TTD, outsourced by Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Man Power Corporation, besides providing them an incentive once every two years and assuring a compensation of ₹2 lakhs to the family members in case of premature death of any Corporation employee.

