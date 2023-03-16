ADVERTISEMENT

TTD resolves to pay outstanding arrears to State police force

March 16, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has resolved to pay the outstanding arrears of ₹59.93 crore to Andhra Pradesh State Police Force (APSPF) as per the recommendations of its finance committee. The dues, towards guard charges between March 2005 and January 2020, would be paid in four instalments over two financial years.

The finance committee, during its meeting in November last, took cognizance that TTD was yet to pay amounts relating to the enhanced DA and PRC to SPF personnel.

Though APSPF submitted a claim of ₹81.39 crore, TTD quantified the amount at ₹59.93 crore and ensured that it was countersigned by both the parties.

The finance committee also recommended the payment of service tax/GST, if any, and allocation of needed funds in the revised budget estimate for its vigilance and security department since TTD had availed the services of SPF personnel in various sectors during the period.

The TTD board of trustees, during its recent sitting, discussed the subject and endorsed the recommendations of its finance committee and sanctioned the funds.

