TTD resolves to completeouter security cordon works

The project was planned to strengthen security at Tirumala temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to complete the construction of the outer security cordon with chain-link mesh with a budget outlay of ₹9.10 crore in 2021-2022 financial year.

The ambitious project was planned to strengthen the security at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. With the TTD acquiring all private houses and buildings around the shrine in 2003 as part of the implementation of its master plan, the main temple complex stood exposed from all sides.

Inner security cordon

As an immediate measure, the TTD constructed an inner security cordon by providing steel frame fencing along the mada streets encircling the hill shrine, while the proposal of the outer cordon was still in a nascent stage.

Mobile patrolling

The construction of 10.8 km outer cordon with the facility of mobile patrolling became imperative for the TTD, following the recommendations of then Additional Director General (Intelligence) in 2012.

Consequently, the TTD decided to undertake the cordoning works in different phases with an initial focus on the plain areas owing to topographical constraints as the proposed stretch remains dotted with deep valleys and steep cliffs.

The works in the plains were completed in first two phases, covering 3.5 km from the 57th hairpin bend on the first ghat road to the Kakulakonda Road junction abutting the Gogarbham dam at a cost of ₹3.98 crore.

The issue again came to fore in May last year, with the State intelligence security wing requesting the TTD to furnish the action taken report with regard to the completion of works, while insisting the latter for laying a black top concrete road to enable round-the-clock patrolling.

It is on this backdrop that the TTD decided to undertake the leftover works and run it along the Tiruvenkatapatham ring road from Kakulakonda road junction, encompassing Narayanagiri rest houses, Padmavati Nagar, GNC toll gate and complete the circuit with chain-link mesh, besides providing entry and exit points at certain identified points.