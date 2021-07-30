TTD representatives call on Visakha Sarada Peetham seers

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 July 2021 00:58 IST

Representatives of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) met Visakha Sarada Peetham seers Swamy Swaroopanandendra and Swamy Swatmanandendra, who are presently in Rishikesh as part of their Chaturmasya Deeksha.

The TTD officials handed over ‘Srivari’ prasadam to the seers. Chief priest Srinivasa Deekshitulu and Joint Executive Officer Dharma Reddy were among those who called on the seers. Later, the seers held discussions with the TTD officials on a range of issues, according to a statement issued by the Peetham here on Thursday.

Swamy Swaroopanandendra suggested that the ‘parayanadarula’ posts in TTD should be filled under the ‘Veda Parayana’ scheme for the benefit of students, who had completed Vedic studies.