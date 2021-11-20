TTD reopens ghat roads for public use as showers abate

Tirumala

20 November 2021 00:13 IST

Vehicular traffic was suspended after landslips were reported on these routes

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) re-opened its ghat roads for public use on Friday after completing restoration works on the routes which saw landslips due to the heavy rain that lashed the hill town the previous day.

The vehicular traffic was suspended on both the routes. The TTD personnel cleared the debris and the first ghat road leading to Tirupati was brought back to use by Friday morning.

As an immediate measure for the pilgrims stranded at Tirumala and Tirupati, the to and fro vehicular traffic was operated on the same route till afternoon. The second ghat road leading to the temple was thrown open post noon.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, along with Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Nageswar Rao and other senior officials, inspected both the routes to assess the damages due to the rain.

‘No reason for panic’

The EO also visited the Narayanagiri-III guest house where a couple of suites were damaged, the pedestrian platform at Akkagarla Gudi that partially caved in and the Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati where the water had reached an alarming level.

Talking to mediapersons, Mr. Jawahar Reddy cautioned devotees not to get misguided by false reports and fake videos that were being circulated on various social media platforms. He assured stranded pilgrims that all measures were being taken for their safety.