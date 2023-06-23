TTD releases White Paper on SriVani funds

June 23, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, accompanied by Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, released a White Paper on Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmana (SriVani) Trust on Friday.

At a press conference held in Tirumala, the Chairman said the trust was established as per the TTD’s board resolution No. 388 on August 28, 2018 with the objective of supporting the restoration of dilapidated temples and construction of new ones, apart from Bhajan Mandirams to promote Sanatana Hindu Dharma. The trust commenced its activities on September 23, 2019 vide resolution No. 23 which approved extension of the privilege of one-time VIP break darshan to donors donating ₹10,000 to the trust.

“As funds started pouring in, the TTD constructed temples in SC/ST hamlets, BC and fishermen colonies. Since its inception till May 31 this year, the trust has received over ₹860 crore as donations both online and offline, while 8.25 lakh devotees availed darshan of Sri Venkateswara,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial assistance to the tune of ₹93 crore had been provided so far to 176 endowments and private temples, while a resolution has been made to construct 2,273 temples in backward areas by allotting ₹10 lakh. “Renovation of 1953 temples has been taken up by the State Endowments Department and 320 temples by Samarasata Seva Foundation,” he added.

Mr. Dharma Reddy appealed to all to verify the facts and check the trust accounts and not to level baseless allegations against the TTD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT