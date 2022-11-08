ADVERTISEMENT

Putting an end to the rumours of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) purchasing State government bonds worth ₹5,000 crore, Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, on November 5 (Saturday), released a white paper on its cash and gold deposits.

Rubbishing the rumours, he said that the TTD has never invested in the government bonds in the past nor will do it even in the future.

The white paper, released by the TTD for the first time, however reveals that the temple finances have grown exponentially in the last three years. It reveals that despite the lull in footfalls at the temple during the pandemic, TTD’s cash deposits have increased by a whopping ₹3,000 cr, from ₹13,025.09 in June 2019 to ₹15,938.68 cr on September 30, 2022. The temple’s gold deposits have also increased by around 3,000 kg, from 7,339.74 kg in June 2019 to 10,258.37 kg by September 30, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is reveled that the TTD deposits in the State Bank of India have increased from ₹10.2 cr to ₹5,358 crore and that in the Union Bank of India have increased from 288.19 cr to ₹1,694 during the period.

Mr. Dharma Reddy said that TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has provided more teeth to the guidelines in 2019 and as such only those banks which provide higher rates of interest are entertained. This apart, the board has also resolved not to invest the temple funds in any kind of government securities he said.

Mr. Reddy appealed to the devout not to fall prey to deceptive reports doing rounds on social media and said the transparency followed in the bank deposits remain incontestable.