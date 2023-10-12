TTD releases online quota of darshan tickets for January

October 12, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday released the online quota of darshan tickets calendar for January.

Accordingly, devotees can enrol their names for the lucky dip allocation of seva tickets like Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana and Astadala padapadmaradhana from 10 a.m. on October 18 till 12 p.m. on October 20 and those allocated with the tickets can remit the prescribed amount before 12 p.m. on October 22.

The online quota of tickets relating to Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavams, Unjal and Sahasra deepalankara seva will be made available from 10 a.m. on October 21, tickets relating to virtual sevas at 3 p.m. the same afternoon, Anga Pradakshinam tokens at 10 a.m. on October 23, SriVani trust break darshan at 11 a.m., tokens for senior and physically challenged devotees at 3 p.m. the same afternoon, ₹300 special entry at 10 a.m. on October 24 and booking of accommodation both at Tirumala and Tirupati at 10 a.m. on October 25.

Meanwhile, the online quota for devotees wanting to take part in Srivari Seva for the month of December will be released at 10 am on October 27, Navaneeta Seva at 12 p.m. and Parakamani Seva at 3 p.m. the same afternoon.

Devotees can log on to https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in and reserve their darshan tickets.