Andhra Pradesh

TTD releases online quota of arjitha sevas

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday released the online (virtual) quota of various Arjitha seva tickets like Kalyanotsavam, Unjal seva, Dolotsavam and Sahasra deepalankara seva for the month of July.

Those availing the tickets can take part in the live telecast of the sevas on TTD SV Bhakti Channel (SVBC) from their homes.

Couples taking part in the virtual Kalyanotsavam will be allowed darshan at the Tirumala temple free of cost. For this, they are required to reserve their ₹300 online darshan slots on the date of their convenience wherein, no cost of any kind will be collected.


