TTD releases online quota of 2.79 lakh darshan tickets for July

Tirumala

29 June 2020 14:47 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Monday released on line quota of 2.79 lakh darshan tickets for the month of July.

The tickets are issued on an hourly basis enabling the devotees choose their preferred slot for darshan. About 9,000 darshan tickets (of ₹300 special entry) are made available on a day-to-day basis. Devotees can avail the tickets on TTDs website by producing Aadhaar cards.

For the benefit of ordinary pilgrims TTD also resolved to issue 3,000 tickets of slotted Sarva darshan on a daily basis across its counters at Tirupati. The tickets will be issued a day in advance to the pilgrims coming in person. The darshan tickets for July 1 will be issued on June 30.