TTD releases darshan tickets calendar for September

June 16, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The TTD on Friday released the darshan-tickets calendar for September. Devotees can book the tickets on TTD official website http://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in from June 19.

According to the itinerary, online registrations for pre-dawn rituals like Suprabhatam, Archana, Thomala and Astadalapada padmaradhana seva (performed only on Tuesday) will be open between 10 a.m. on June 19 until 10 a.m. on June 21. The tickets will be provided by way of ‘e-dip’ and the lucky winners can avail of their tickets by paying the prescribed amount.

The online bookings for other sevas like Kalyanotsavam, Unjal, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra deepalankara will begin at 3 p.m. on June 22 and provided on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Similarly tickets relating to online sevas (virtual participation) and related darshan quota for daytime rituals will be released at 3 p.m. on June 22 whereas bookings for Anga Pradakshinam tokens will start from 10 a.m. on June 23.

Meanwhile, tickets for the annual Pavithrotsavams, which shall be observed between August 27 and 29, will be released online at 10 a.m. on June 22.

