TTD releases darshan ticket booking itinerary for June

March 13, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday released the darshan tickets booking itinerary for June. Accordingly, devotees eager to participate in the pre-dawn rituals like Suprabhatam, Thomala and Archana can enrol their names from March 18-20, beginning at 10.00 a.m., the lucky dip for which will be organised at noon on March 20. 

While the window for booking Kalyanotsavams, Brahmotsavams and other day-time arjitha sevas including the annual Jyestabhishekam will be opened at 10.00 a.m. on March 21, the online quota of virtual seva tickets will be released at 3.00 pm the same afternoon. The Angapradakshinam tokens will be available from 10.00 am on March 23, followed by the online Srivani tickets at 11.00 a.m. and the quota of ₹300 special entry darshan tickets will be released at 10.00 am on March 25. 

Devotees can also avail their darshan tickets on TTDs official website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in. 

