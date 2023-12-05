ADVERTISEMENT

TTD refutes allegations of poor food quality at Annadanam complex

December 05, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Video footage purportedly showing a few devotees protesting against the poor quality of rice served at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Annadanam complex has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Though the exact date of the video is yet to be ascertained, a woman alleged that she had come to the complex along with her family members on December 4 (Monday), during the auspicious month of Kartikam, when the incident occured.

Perplexed by the disparaging comments of the pilgrims in the alleged video, Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, in a press release, on Tuesday refuted the allegations as baseless and said that TTD is prepared to take accountability if the claims were proven true. He further highlighted that only a handful of devotees were protesting against the food quality in a hall that serves over 700 pilgrims in a single sitting, which raises suspicion about the veracity of their claims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy termed the incident as unfortunate and demanded a thorough inquiry and a special quality test of all the groceries purchased by TTD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US