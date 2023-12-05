TTD refutes allegations of poor food quality at Annadanam complex

December 05, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Video footage purportedly showing a few devotees protesting against the poor quality of rice served at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Annadanam complex has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Though the exact date of the video is yet to be ascertained, a woman alleged that she had come to the complex along with her family members on December 4 (Monday), during the auspicious month of Kartikam, when the incident occured.

Perplexed by the disparaging comments of the pilgrims in the alleged video, Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, in a press release, on Tuesday refuted the allegations as baseless and said that TTD is prepared to take accountability if the claims were proven true. He further highlighted that only a handful of devotees were protesting against the food quality in a hall that serves over 700 pilgrims in a single sitting, which raises suspicion about the veracity of their claims.

BJP leader G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy termed the incident as unfortunate and demanded a thorough inquiry and a special quality test of all the groceries purchased by TTD.

