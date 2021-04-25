TTD readies more beds in Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam

TIRUPATI

25 April 2021 00:29 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has readied more beds in its pilgrim complexes Srinivasam and Vishnu Nivasam here.

Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi, who inspected the buildings on Saturday, directed the officials to ensure facilities such as oxygen, medicines and nutritious food to TTD employees and their families getting admitted to the COVID care quarantine centres.

She also reviewed the supply of PPE kits, gloves, masks and face shields to frontline workers, apart from the manpower requirement in medical and sanitation wings.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Bhargavi also set up an emergency response team comprising the Chief Medical Officer, Additional Health Officer, COVID Nodal Officer, TTD Welfare Officer and a doctor from BIRRD.

Deputy Executive Officer (Annadanam) Lakshman Naik was told to ensure that nutritious food was provided to the employees in the quarantine as per the prescribed menu.