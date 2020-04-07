TTD reaches out to stray dogs

While Good Samaritans turn up in large numbers to feed the shelterless, stranded, destitute people, why not the stray animals, which have always depended on the kind-hearted for their survival.

After meeting the needs of the stranded pilgrims and migrant workers, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management has now reached out to stray animals through its ‘Community dog feeding programme’.

Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar has ordered supply of 500 packets of food twice a day for feeding stray dogs in Tirupati, which is being executed by ‘Animal Careland’, a voluntary organisation working in the areas of animal care and sterilisation.

“Many stray dogs, which depend on eateries and restaurants for their daily quota of food, may eventually die due to non-availability of food during lockdown. Thanks to the TTD, the animals get sufficient food,” said N.V. Sreekanth Babu, founder of Animal Careland.

Local animal enthusiasts have also joined hands in the initiative to transport and distribute the food packets across the city to feed the stray animals. The move benefits 450 to 500 dogs every day.