TTD proposes more cow-based activities

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has come up with a proposal to take up more cow-based projects, programmes and products by leveraging its dairy potential.

As part of the Kanuma festivities conducted at its Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala here on Sunday, TTD trust board member Pokala Ashok Kumar said that the cow preservation activities of TTD had peaked in the recent times, listing out ‘Gau Adharitha Vyavasayam’, ‘Gudiko Gomatha’, ‘Govinduniki Goadharita Naivedyam’, ‘Gau Puja’ in all temples, Navaneetha Seva, Gau Mandiram at Alipiri, launch of Panchagavya products, a research centre at Palamaner and so on.

“There is a need to enhance the population of Desi breeds,” he said.

Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti dubbed ‘Gau puja’ on Kanuma day as an ancient festivity in vogue since times immemorial in India.

Dairy Farm Director K. Haranath Reddy presided over the special ‘Puja’ conducted to the deity of Sri Venugopala Swamy at the premises.