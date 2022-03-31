‘TTD promoting organic farmers, Panchagavya products’

We are doing our bit as part of finding solutions to environmental concerns: EO

TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam visiting a stall selling Panchagavya products at the inaugural session of the two-day training program for Goshala operators in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is on a global plane in promoting organic farming and Panchagavya products, as part of finding solutions to global warming and other environmental issues, said TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

He was delivering his virtual inaugural address at the two-day training programme for ‘Goshala’ operators and organic farmers at TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy (SVETA Bhavan) here on Wednesday, when he announced that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon discuss organic farming methods with the representatives of Global Alliance for Sustainable Planet.

The State government is preparing an action plan to study the feasibility of exporting organic products and assuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for products grown by organic farmers, besides extending to them financial support.

Dr. Reddy buttressed the TTD’s commitment to the cause by referring to the recent launch of ‘Srivari Naivedyam’ with organic products and the newly-introduced ‘Navaneeta Seva’.

“We are buying pulses from organic farmers to prepare ‘Laddus’ and have donated 1,700 non-milch cattle to farmers for agricultural operations. Animal feed mixing plant, Ayurveda medicine from Panchagavya products and 85 types of medicines are prepared at our Srinivasa Ayurveda Pharmacy,” he said.

Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam said the programme promoted the TTD’s campaign to save non-milch animals for different use by organic farmers.

ISKCON Tirupati president Revati Ramandas offered support to protection of Desi cows and farming techniques with cow-based products.

Visitors gathered around the stalls set up by TTD and other organisations on cow-based products.