TTD procures 100 native breed cattle

Ghee produced from them to be used in daily ‘Naivedyam’ at Tirumala temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has procured 100 out of the 600 Desi breed cattle as part of a larger proposal to enhance ghee production.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who paid a visit to Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala (dairy farm) here on Friday, announced that the remaining 500 cattle would be procured at the earliest and sought the help of philanthropists for the same. The idea is to produce ghee from the native breed cattle and use the same in ‘Deeparadhana’ and daily ‘Naivedyam’ at the Tirumala temple.

Eighteen sheds are proposed at the farm, to house the native cows such as Kankrej, Gir, Sahiwal brought from North India and the local breeds like Ongole and Punganur, of which four have been completed and fourteen are in various stages of progress. He also observed the progress of the feed mixing plant coming up on the campus, which is meant to provide fodder to the cattle.

Mr. Dharma Reddy also told the SV Gosamrakshanasala Director K. Haranath Reddy and SV Veterinary University Extension Director Venkata Naidu to consider taking internships for students of the varsity and its colleges at the dairy farm for enhancing their hands-on experience.