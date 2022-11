D.Y. Chandrachud during his oath taking ceremony as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI), at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy along with a team of Vedic pundits met Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud at his office in New Delhi on his accession to the coveted post on Wednesday and extended him the divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara by way of Vedasirvachanam.

The authorities also presented him with sacred theertham, New Year Diary and Calendar of the deity.