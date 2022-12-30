TTD priest dubs social media post on temple closure as ‘rumour’

December 30, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Venugopala Dikshitulu, one of the chief priests of the Tirumala temple, has denied the rumour making rounds on social media over closure of the hill shrine for six months due to the gold plating works to be taken up on the canopy ‘Ananda Nilaya Vimanam’ atop the sanctum sanctorum.

The TTD Board had decided to take up gold plating work from March 1 next year, to be completed in six months. A week ahead of the commencement of the works, certain Agamic practices like ‘Balalayam’ will be taken up by setting up a temporary wooden idol. “During the six-month period, the devotees can continue to have darshan of the Moolavirat. However, all Arjitha Sevas will be performed in private (ekantham) from morning Suprabhatham till Ekantha Seva in the night”, he clarified.

As per TTD records, during such gold plating works taken up in 1957-58 and during the Balalayam in 2018, darshan of the main deity was allowed without any break. In this backdrop, the TTD management has appealed to the devotees not to believe in such rumours.