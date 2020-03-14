TTD presents ‘Vastram’ to Thiruninravur shrine

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management offered silk ‘Vastrams’ on behalf of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala to the famed Sri Bhaktavatsala Perumal temple in Thiruninravur in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on Friday.
The Pallava-era temple (late 8th century) is among the 108 Sri Vaishnava holy shrines called as ‘Divyadesams’, where the presiding deity is worshipped as Bhaktavatsala Perumal and His Goddess as ‘Ennai Petra Thayar’. The shrine is located on the Tirupati-Chennai route.
TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy carried the silk clothing on their head and presented it to the priests. The ‘vastrams’ will be used during the ongoing Brahmotsavams. They will be used during the ‘Rathotsavam’ slated for Saturday. Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar Swami, who administer the temple, were also present.
