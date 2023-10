October 19, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - TIRUMALA

TTD on Wednesday presented ‘Silk Vastrams’ to the temple of goddess Maha Lakshmi of Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

The presentation was made in connection with the ongoing Navaratri festival.

The Parpatyadar of Tirumala temple Mr. Tulasi Prasad along with TTD board member Milind Keshav Narvekar, Mumbai-based LAC President Rajesh Kumar Sharma and others handed over the offering to the temple authorities.

