TTD presents silk vastram for Kanipakam Brahmotsavam

Published - September 15, 2024 07:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Puthalapattu MLA K. Murali Mohan felicitating TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao after the latter presented silk vastram to Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple on behalf of the TTD, in Kanipakam on Sunday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) formally presented silk vastram to the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple in Kanipakam, as a special gesture during the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam.

TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao placed the silk clothes over his head and carried the same in a ceremonial procession up to the temple on Sunday, ahead of presenting it to the priests and officials. The clothes were meant to be adorned for the ‘Kalyanotsavam’ (celestial wedding) of the deities conducted on Sunday.

Kanipakam temple executive officer Guru Prasad, assistant executive officer Vidyasagar Reddy and the priests welcomed Mr. Syamala Rao and ushered him into the shrine. After the darshan of the deity, the priests showered ‘Vedasirvachanam’ (vedic blessings) on the official.

Meanwhile, Puthalapattu MLA K. Muralimohan felicitated Mr. Syamala Rao on the occasion.

