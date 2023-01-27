HamberMenu
TTD postpones gold plating of Anand Nilayam, resolves to go for global tenders

The aim is to award the works only to those who guarantee speedy and time-bound completion, says Chairman Subba Reddy

January 27, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
A view of the Anand Nilayam and Maha Gopuram of the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to temporarily postpone the gold plating works of Anand Nilayam, the two-tier canopy existing atop the sanctum sanctorum of the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The decision has been taken with the TTD resolving to go in for global tenders to ensure time-bound completion of works.

Informing the media the compulsions behind the change in stance, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, on Friday said the inordinate delay in completion of gold plating works at the Sri Govinda Raja Swamy temple in Tirupati forced the management to go in for a second thought.

The local contractor awarded with the works was unable to complete them despite a lapse of two years.

To avoid repetition of a similar situation atop the hill temple, the management decided to postpone the works by at least five to six months.

Lakhs of devotees visit the hill temple every month, and any delay in the completion of works is sure to push the management into an embarrassing situation.

It is against this backdrop that the TTD decided to invite global tenders and award the works only to those who shall guarantee speedy and time-bound completion, he said.

In November last, the TTD board had resolved to take up gold plating works from March 1 by observing the week-long ‘Balalayam’ (the mandatory ritual conducted at temples ahead of taking up of repairs to the main sanctum) from February 23.

