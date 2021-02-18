TTD plans to roll out cow-based products soon

These will be made using its milk, ghee, curd, dung and urine, says official

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD), which manages the world-famous Balaji temple, is now taking a giant leap in promoting cow-based natural products, including soaps, incense sticks, disinfectants, facial creams, hair oils, that are expected to hit the market soon.

At present, its dairy farm ‘Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala’ supplies milk for use in the temples and the cow dung for the gardens maintained by it, but now the administrators are contemplating to expand its store by rolling out innovative products out of ‘Panchagavya’, a combination of five cow-based products like milk, ghee, curd, dung and urine.

Special committee

Dr. Reddy directed formation of a special committee comprising experts from its own dairy farm as well as academicians and scientists from Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, Tirupati, for the purpose.

The TTD is in touch with Nagpur-based ‘Govigyan Anusandhan Kendra’, a body dedicated to research and development in the areas of cows and working in the areas of health, agriculture and animal wealth.

Representatives from the Kendra recently had a meeting with TTD officials in Tirupati, where a presentation was made on the utility and future of ‘Panchagavya’.

Reviving ‘cow heritage’

For taking ‘Panchagavya’ products to the masses, the Devasthanam is also in discussion with Bansi Gir Gaushala, Gujarat, which is into reviving ‘Go Sanskriti’ (cow heritage). The Gaushala’s founder, Gopalbhai Sutariya, who also had a meeting in Tirupati recently, offered all help to manufacture on a large scale and market the cow-based products.

‘Rich in medicinal properties’

“We are actively considering to take a giant leap in this direction,” TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy told The Hindu. In view of the medicinal properties present in cow dung and urine, cosmetic products such as hair oil, face powder, facial cream and massage oil can be produced.

With its in-house dairy farm having an impressive cattle strength and the ‘Brand TTD’ sure to establish a connect with the devout, the TTD management plans to take this ambitious project forward.