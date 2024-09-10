ADVERTISEMENT

TTD plans to make ‘Srivari Laddus’ available across India

Published - September 10, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Plans are afoot to make the prasadam available through the wide network of information centres, Kalyana Mandapams and temples across the country, says TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TTD EO J. Syamala Rao inspecting a laddu counter at Tirumala. | Photo Credit: File photo

The ‘Srivari Laddu Prasadam’, the offering made to the presiding deity at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, will now be available in all major cities of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to transport the Srivari Laddus across the country. What started as a step to check the black-marketing of the Laddu Prasadam has become a series of steps towards making the prasadam available to the devotees directly, eliminating the role of middlemen.

The Tirumala temple receives 60,000 to 1 lakh devotees daily and the figures double during festive occasions. As the average distribution is around 3.5 lakh laddus a day, the TTD has geared up to dish out as many laddus from its ‘Srivari Potu’ (temple kitchen) as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TTD has a wide network of information centres and ‘Kalyana Mandapams’ across India. Apart from these, the management is building temples across the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from the metropolitan cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru, the TTD has built temples in Jammu, Kanyakumari, Kurukshetra, etc.

There are plans to build Sri Venkateswara temples in more places in consultation with the respective State governments. “It is in these temples that we intend to make available Srivari Laddus for the convenience of devotees,” TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao told The Hindu.

Though the TTD distributes laddus in smaller quantities through some of its information centres in metro cities, plans are afoot to make the prasadam available through its pan-India network.

Acknowledging the difficulties in bridging the demand-supply gap, Mr. Syamala Rao said the TTD intends to make the laddu prasadam available to more devotees. However, the TTD will ensure that the ambitious plan does not cause a scarcity of laddu prasadam at Tirumala, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US