TTD plans to introduce barcoded laddu tokens to prevent black marketing

To check the black marketing of laddus, the TTD has resolved to introduce barcode system in the issuance of laddu tokens.

The main intention behind the move is to ensure that the laddus reach genuine pilgrims and the black market completely rooted out from atop the town.

Briefing the media, TTD Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy on Tuesday said it was found that the free laddu tokens provided to the pilgrims reaching the town on foot as well as the subsidised tokens provided to those in the ‘dharma darshan’ queue lines were mostly landing in the black market.

Taking advantage of the loopholes in the system, several unscrupulous elements were selling them at exorbitant rates in the black market after procuring them in the guise of ordinary pilgrims.

It is against this backdrop that the TTD has resolved to introduce barcoded laddu tokens to ensure that they reach genuine devotees. The tokens will be scanned twice ahead of exchanging them for laddus at the distribution counters.

Under the proposed system, the tokens will be scanned at the issuing point in the Vaikuntam queue complex followed by another round of scrutiny ahead of making the pilgrims join the mainstream ‘darshan’ lines. The scanned data of the tokens procured at the second scanning point will automatically get transferred to the computing devices installed at the selling counters based on which the laddus will be made available to the devotees.

No laddus will be provided on the tokens that bypass/skip the second scanning process.