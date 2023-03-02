TTD plans to give a facelift to Balaji Nagar of Tirumala at a cost of ₹3.70 crore

March 02, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to undertake many development works in Balaji Nagar, a residential colony. The temple trust board is considering giving an administrative sanction of ₹3.70 crore for works such as widening of roads, improvements of internal roads and street lighting system, laying of water pipelines and relaying of the sewer lines.

Balaji Nagar is a rehabilitation colony which was set up for the people who had donated their properties for the implementation of the ambitious master plan by the TTD and were subjected to gross negligence later.

Actor K. Chiranjeevi, during his tenure as Tirupati MLA, had taken up the issues pertaining to the ‘miserable conditions’ of the Balaji Nagar residents with the TTD authorities and got funds sanctioned for the development of the locality.

Even as the TTD had planned some developmental activities, the proposals were swept under the carpet with the resignation of Mr. Chiranjeevi from the MLA post before his elevation as a member of Rajya Sabha.

Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy raised the issues of the residents of the locality in the State Assembly and played an instrumental role in sanctioning a village secretariat. The residents, who were until then deprived of the benefits of many welfare schemes, were happy that they had got a platform to get their problems addressed.

Mr. Reddy also played a decisive role in lobbying with the TTD authorities and conducted ‘Shramadanam’ several times in the locality comprising about 1,060 houses with a population of over 5,000 people.

