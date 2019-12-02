TTD plans to beef up security at Tirumala and other temples

The TTD wants to further strengthen its security arrangements at the Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara and all other temples under its fold.

As part of the plan, it has resolved to procure highly sophisticated security apparatus which include Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD)s Hand Held Metal Detector (HHLD)s and bomb detection equipment at a cost of ₹3. 32 crore.

The hill temple, which has emerged as the icon of Hindu religion and a prominent place of worship, is already on the radar of various fundamentalist groups. Several intelligence and security agencies have also periodically shared inputs with regard to the growing threat perception and have suggested to the TTD to strengthen its security arrangements so as to be well equipped to face any kind of eventuality.

The nabbing of two terrorists at the sleepy town of Puttur abutting the Tamil Nadu border who had planned an attack atop the sacred town during the Brahmotsavams in October 2013 also exposed its vulnerability to radical outfits.

The recent annual security audit report of the TTD also underlined the shortcomings in the temple security and recommended for the purchase and installation of the electronic gadgets at the earliest.

It is against this backdrop that the TTD has resolved to procure 110 units of DFMDs at a cost of ₹1.80 lakh per unit and an equal number of HHLD at a cost of ₹9,000 per unit (together aggregating to ₹1.98 crore) for use at both Tirumala, Tirupati and at other temples under its control.

It has also resolved to procure two Non Linear Junction Detectors priced at ₹13 lakh each, three Explosive Vapour Detector (MO-8) at a cost of ₹16 lakh each, two bomb suits (₹22 lakh each) and one portable X-ray machine at a cost of ₹6 lakh.

The TTD board which approved the proposals also authorised the Chief Security and Vigilance Officer (CV&SO) to invite tenders and also rope in the services of ex-servicemen for handling the equipment.