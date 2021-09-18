TTD plans singing contests to popularise Annamayya songs

Tirumala

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday said sankeertanas of saint-poet Tallapaka Annamacharya would be given wide publicity through Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

As a first step in this direction, the TTD has decided to organise a singing competition, titled ‘Adivo-Alladivo’, in which youth from the two Telugu States as well as from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will be allowed to participate.

There will be district-level contests followed by State-level competitions and the participants will be allowed to choose from among the 4,000 Annamayya songs, newly-recorded by TTD, to sing in the competitions.

Initially, singers hailing from Chittoor district and aged between 15 and 25 alone will be allowed to take part in the competitions, the auditions for which will be held at SVBC office in Tirupati.

The candidates can submit their applications either on the SVBC web portal or in person from September 17 to 24 and the selection process will be held on September 25 and 26.